Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 14,972 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 627,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $55,200,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 33,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

