Hotaling Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

