Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.65. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,595. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

