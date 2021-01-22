Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

