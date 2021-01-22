Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,786 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 192.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. 65,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,572. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.