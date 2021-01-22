Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Welltower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Welltower stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.94. 34,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

