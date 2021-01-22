Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

TWNK stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 314,405 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $4,203,594.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,814,529 shares of company stock valued at $51,465,574. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

