Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.