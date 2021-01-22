Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

