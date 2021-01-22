Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

