Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $857.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 195.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 88.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.