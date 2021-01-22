HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.99

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 21506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

