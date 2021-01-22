Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.73.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

