Hikari Power Ltd Sells 25,580 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 843,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,114,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.