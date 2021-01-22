Hikari Power Ltd Buys Shares of 25,696 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

VNT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 63,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,391. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

