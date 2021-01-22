Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

