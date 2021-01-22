Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 105,820 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE WY opened at $33.34 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

