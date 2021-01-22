Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,926.07.

Booking stock opened at $2,109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,884.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

