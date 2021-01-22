Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Newmont by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after buying an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Newmont by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 806,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

