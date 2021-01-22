HighCape Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 4,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

