Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,891,875 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

