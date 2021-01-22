Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,735,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,183,000 after purchasing an additional 181,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

