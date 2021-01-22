Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 5.5%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 1,224,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,551,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.