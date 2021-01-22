Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $331.84

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $331.84 and traded as high as $394.00. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $394.00, with a volume of 79,430 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Helical plc (HLCL.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £460.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.