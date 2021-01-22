HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.54 ($78.28).

Shares of HEI opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €69.44 ($81.69).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

