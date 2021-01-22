HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.54 ($78.28).

Shares of HEI opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €69.44 ($81.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.67.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

