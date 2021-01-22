HeidelbergCement AG Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.71) Per Share (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

HDELY stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

