Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $1,634,040.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.