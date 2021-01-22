Head-To-Head Survey: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) & Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) and Vontier (NYSE:VNT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Badger Meter alerts:

This table compares Badger Meter and Vontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter 11.53% 14.28% 11.15% Vontier N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Badger Meter and Vontier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter 0 4 1 0 2.20 Vontier 0 2 5 0 2.71

Badger Meter currently has a consensus price target of $67.25, suggesting a potential downside of 30.66%. Vontier has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Vontier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than Badger Meter.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Badger Meter and Vontier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter $424.63 million 6.65 $47.18 million $1.61 60.24 Vontier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Vontier.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vontier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Badger Meter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Vontier on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters and valves to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. Its flow instrumentation products are used in various industries, such as water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical. In addition, the company offers ORION Migratable for automatic meter reading; ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free fixed network meter reading solution, as well as BEACON advanced metering analytics, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. It also serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. Its mobility technologies products include solutions and services in the areas of fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management; and diagnostics and repair technologies products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the AMMCO and COATS brand names. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. Vontier Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Vontier Corporation(NYSE:VNT) operates independently of Fortive Corporation as of October 9, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.