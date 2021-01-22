Head-To-Head Review: SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit 5.73% 31.90% 7.16%

SOS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $46.65 million 0.28 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $746.96 million 0.22 $32.18 million $0.73 5.82

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SOS and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 2 1 0 2.33

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.41%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

