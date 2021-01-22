Head-To-Head Analysis: BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veru and BELLUS Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $42.59 million 14.69 -$18.97 million ($0.11) -81.18 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 20,844.33 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

BELLUS Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veru.

Risk & Volatility

Veru has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veru and BELLUS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00 BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veru presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.17%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru -44.55% -23.72% -13.80% BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Veru shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veru beats BELLUS Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. Its drug candidates also include Zuclomiphene citrate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men with advanced prostate cancer; VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase II clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist that is in planned Phase III registration study for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and TADFYN, a tadalafil and finasteride combination capsules for the treatment of men with lower urinary tract symptoms. Additionally, the company's commercial products include the FC2 Female/Internal condoms for the prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Its customers primarily include international agencies, government health agencies, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies, which purchase and distribute FC2 for use in HIV/AIDS prevention and family planning programs; and telemedicine providers who sell into the prescription channel in the United States. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

