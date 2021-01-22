HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

HCHC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 162,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,960. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts expect that HC2 will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth $38,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

