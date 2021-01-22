Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.65. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 679,414 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.92.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

