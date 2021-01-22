Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.65. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 679,414 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.28.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.