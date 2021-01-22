Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 4.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,918,000 after purchasing an additional 169,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after buying an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

