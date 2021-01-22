Harvey Investment Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE HSY opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

