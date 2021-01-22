Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Up 6.1%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 161,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 312,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,400 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harrow Health by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Harrow Health by 196.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

