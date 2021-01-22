Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.26

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.26 and last traded at C$27.04, with a volume of 47915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.73.

Several research firms recently commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.46 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$315.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.39%.

In related news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,205,625. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699 over the last three months.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

