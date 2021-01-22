HARD Protocol Price Hits $0.70 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.40 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00123593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00274281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038789 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars.

