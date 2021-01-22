Harbor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,081 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

