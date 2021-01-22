Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 6.3%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s share price fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. 1,015,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,584,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAPP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

