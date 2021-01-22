Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Hannover Rück from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

