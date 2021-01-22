Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

