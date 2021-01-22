Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLMAF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of Halma stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.