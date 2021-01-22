Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

