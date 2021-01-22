Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $142.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.