Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.67.

NYSE HAE opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

