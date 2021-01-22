GXChain One Day Volume Tops $11.99 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,928,129 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

