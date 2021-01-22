Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells $23,758,500.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $21,374,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 307,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.