Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

